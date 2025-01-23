HILL FARRER PARTNER JENNER TSENG RECOGNIZED AS LEADER OF INFLUENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jenner Tseng

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Jenner Tseng has been recognized as a“Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by Los Angeles Business Journal in a special issue that published earlier this week. This is Tseng's second, consecutive year being honored for this award. According to the publisher, "We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region,” states the publication."Jenner's recognition among Southern California's most esteemed attorneys is a testament to his legal expertise and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis . "This honor highlights his commitment to hard work and commitment to excellence."Tseng represents and advises a broad array of corporate and individual clients in the resolution of their complex business and employment disputes. According to the feature,“Tseng has extensive experience representing and advising a broad array of corporate and individual clients in the resolution of their complex business and employment disputes. He is skilled in the development of cost-effective litigation strategies to attain favorable results for his clients, including law and motion practice, focused discovery and alternative dispute resolution. When trial is unavoidable, he aggressively advocates, and has a track record of securing favorable jury verdicts, on behalf of his clients.”

