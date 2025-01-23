Safehold Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) announced the tax of its 2024 common stock dividends. NYSE: SAFE

Distribution) 12/29/23 1/16/24 $0.1770 $0.008487 $0.008487 $0.168513 3/28/24 4/15/24 $0.1770 $0.008487 $0.008487 $0.168513 6/28/24 7/15/24 $0.1770 $0.008487 $0.008487 $0.168513 9/30/24 10/15/24 $0.1770 $0.008487 $0.008487 $0.168513



1 The ordinary dividend of $0.008487 per quarter is classified as a qualified dividend and includes the amounts reported in the qualified dividend column.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .

Company Contact:

Pearse Hoffmann

Senior Vice President

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

T 212.930.9400

E [email protected]

