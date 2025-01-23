Coquest Inc. Celebrates 35 Years Of Leadership And Innovation In Futures Brokerage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coquest Inc. is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of delivering comprehensive brokerage services, strategic advisory solutions, and hedge consulting to clients worldwide.

Founded in 1990 by John Vassallo and Dennis Weinmann, Coquest Inc. drew on the founders' experience on the New York Mercantile Exchange to establish itself as a leading energy brokerage and consulting firm. Coquest has since grown to become a trusted partner for a diverse clientele, ranging from energy producers and consumers to financial institutions.

"As we celebrate 35 years of Coquest, I am thankful for the many clients who have been working with us for a very long time," said John Vassallo, Founding Partner and Principal of Coquest Inc. "Over the past 35 years, energy risk management has changed so much, and I'm proud that Coquest has been able to adapt and thrive over that time."

As the company commemorates this significant milestone, Coquest reaffirms its dedication to driving success for its clients and continuing its legacy of excellence, growth, and innovation in the energy brokerage and advisory space.

Looking ahead, Mr. Vassallo adds, "We continue to work closely with our clients to assist them with their hedging programs, with our original idea from 1990, that if we can assist in protecting their business, they will always be clients."

About Coquest Inc.

Founded in 1990, Coquest Inc. specializes in energy commodities brokerage, strategic advisory services, and hedge consulting. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is committed to empowering clients with innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise to navigate the complexities of the global energy market. For more information, visit .

