Zurich Traffic Signs Get Gender Diversification Makeover

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The little men depicted on Zurich street signs are to be joined by women, pregnant women, lesbian couples or senior citizens with walking sticks.

Deutsch de Stadtzürcher Verkehrsschilder sollen auch Frauen abbilden Original Read more: Stadtzürcher Verkehrsschilder sollen auch Frauen abbilde

This content was published on January 16, 2025 - 10:28 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich city parliament has decided on this measure after in favour of a Social Democrat motion on diversity.

The left-wing political majority passed the postulate to the city council by 73 votes to 41. The council must now examine how it can make the previously“male-dominated” street signs more diverse.

The Swiss People's Party described the initiative as“nonsensical”. It would do nothing for equality. The Radical Party also found it“simply unnecessary” to burden taxpayers with something like this.

The Social Democrat proposal was inspired by the city of Geneva, which replaced half of its“man with hat” signage with less masculine symbols in 2020.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga