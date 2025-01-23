Beyond Green Celebrates A Transformative Year Of Growth, Strengthening Its Global Sustainability Mission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green , a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations, today announced a significant milestone in its journey of intentional growth and purpose-driven travel. Welcoming nine new member properties to its global portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2024 – including eight renowned andBeyond lodges in South Africa and Tanzania's ENVI Sisini Serengeti – this development reinforces the brand's commitment to connect travelers with properties that have a meaningful and enduring positive impact.

With this announcement, Beyond Green celebrates a year of incredible growth, expanding its network of sustainable hotels, resorts, and lodges to include over 50 member properties across 22 countries. This expansion also deepens Beyond Green's partnership with andBeyond, the award-winning luxury experiential travel company, and underscores its mission to inspire conscious travel that fosters meaningful, lasting change.

“We are humbled by the remarkable growth of Beyond Green, which reflects the shared commitment of our member properties to transforming travel into a force for good,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green.“Each property in our portfolio offers travelers the assurance that their choices support meaningful change, all while providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences. Together, we are creating a space where travel truly makes a positive impact – for people and the planet.”

The most recent new member properties include:

ENVI Sisini Serengeti (Nyabogati, Tanzania): Recently opened in July 2024, ENVI Sisini Serengeti is surrounded by the vast landscapes of Tanzania's Serengeti National Park. Offering unmatched access to the Big Five and the Great Migration through guided game drives, nature walks, and hot air balloon rides, guests can also enjoy wellness treatments, a pool, and farm-to-table meals prepared with produce from surrounding farms and communities. Cultural experiences include visits to the Ikoma Cultural Center, while conservation efforts, such as the 'Adopt a Tree' program, invite guests to contribute to habitat restoration.

andBeyond Phinda Mountain Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): Overlooking the renowned Phinda Private Game Reserve, andBeyond Phinda Mountain Lodge provides breathtaking views of the Lebombo foothills and access to a region thriving with cheetahs and rare black rhinos. Guests enjoy early-morning game drives, conservation-focused activities such as a rhino, elephant or pangolin research experience, and unique adventures like ocean excursions, and sleeping under the stars. Suites and cottages feature private sundecks, offering both comfort and a deep connection to nature.

andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): Carved into the cliffs overlooking the Zululand Valley, andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge offers six intimate stone suites, each with a private plunge pool and sweeping views. Guests can assist researchers in collaring elephants, notching rhinos for identification, or downloading data from a tagged ground pangolin. Beyond wildlife preservation, the lodge supports an environmental education program in partnership with Wild Impact which connects local students with ecotourism through classroom activities and educational game drives.

andBeyond Phinda Vlei (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): Known for its elephant collaring projects and commitment to wetland preservation, andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge delivers an intimate safari experience. Overlooking a vibrant wildlife-filled meadow, its six thatched suites feature plantation-style decor, private lap pools, and game-viewing decks. Tailored adventures, such as birding safaris, black rhino tracking, and Sleepout Under the Stars, offer unique insights into conservation efforts protecting this biodiverse region. Community initiatives, including tertiary education scholarships and vocational training, further enhance the lodge's positive local impact.

andBeyond Phinda Homestead (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): A private, sole-use villa set within 73,800 acres of wilderness, andBeyond Phinda Homestead provides a personalized safari experience ideal for families and small groups. Guided by a dedicated ranger, guests can search for the Big Five and over 436 bird species through exclusive game drives. Guests have a unique opportunity to enjoy a privately hosted, interactive experience that will include several community-led projects facilitated by Wild Impact, andBeyond's community and conservation development partner.

andBeyond Phinda Zuka Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): Tucked within the Zuka Hills, andBeyond Phinda Zuka Lodge features four thatched suites and offers a variety of bespoke activities, such as pangolin tagging, walking safaris, and ocean excursions like turtle adventures and beach visits. Guests can engage with the region's vibrant culture through interactive experiences that celebrate local crafts, traditions, and the rich heritage of nearby communities.

andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp (Sabi Sand Private Nature Reserve, South Africa): Set in the renowned Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, known for its exceptional leopard sightings, andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp grants exclusive access to 26,000 acres of Big Five territory bordering Kruger National Park. Expert-led safaris feature sensitive off-roading for up-close wildlife encounters. This restored 1920s homestead combines vintage charm with modern comforts, offering 12 cottages with private verandas overlooking the Sand River. Twice-daily game drives, nature walks, croquet, tennis, and the WILDchild program engage guests of all ages in the wonders of the bush.

andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa): In the heart of the rare and endangered Sand Forest, andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge stands as one of the world's first eco-friendly lodges, thoughtfully designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings. Its 16 glass-walled suites, elevated on stilts, invite guests to connect with the forest's wildlife, including the elusive suni and red duiker. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors in, while the dense canopy ensures a serene and private retreat.

andBeyond Tengile River Lodge (Sabi Sand Private Nature Reserve, South Africa): Positioned along a secluded bend of the Sand River, andBeyond Tengile River Lodge's nine expansive suites are complete with private lap pools and sweeping views. Discover the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve's incredible biodiversity, including over 500 bird species, 110 reptiles, and 45 fish species. Outside the wilderness, village visits provide insight into rural African life, with opportunities to support community-led initiatives which promote education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.



As part of Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green's parent company, each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards , the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, tier status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Beyond Green brand website.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations, representing more than 50 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 22 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travelers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit .

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.

