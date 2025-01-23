Denmark rejects report of F-16 instructor death in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Denmark has dismissed claims from Russian that a Danish F-16 instructor was killed in Ukraine by a Russian missile strike. The Russian news agency TASS had reported that Jepp Hansen, a Danish national, died in an attack on a training center in Krivoy Rog, a city in central Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk region.



In response, Danish Defense Troels Lund Poulsen labeled the report "misinformation," stating that no Danish had been killed in Ukraine. Poulsen suggested the story was likely intended to discredit Denmark.



The claim that Hansen’s death was "confirmed" by a friend on social media was also disputed, as further investigation revealed the account was not legitimate.



Denmark has pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets, with the first batch of six delivered in November. Danish instructors have been training Ukrainian pilots at a NATO facility in Denmark. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that NATO troops and weapons in Ukraine will be treated as legitimate targets.

