Shapoorji Pallonji Advances Construction Excellence Quality In Saudi Arabia With Planradar's Digital Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji, one of the Middle East's most trusted main contractors, has announced a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the successful implementation of PlanRadar, the leading platform for digital documentation, communication, and reporting in construction and real estate projects.
The rollout of PlanRadar across multiple high-profile projects in Saudi Arabia - including developments in Riyadh, Jeddah, and NEOM - has enabled Shapoorji Pallonji to centralize its project quality assurance, streamline communication between dispersed teams, and drastically reduce the time spent on reporting and site inspections. “PlanRadar has empowered our teams to work smarter and more collaboratively across all our active sites in Saudi Arabia. With real-time dashboards, mobile data capture, and instant reporting, we are achieving higher accuracy in inspections and significantly reducing delays. It's a key component in our digital transformation strategy, aligned with Vision 2030.” said Khader Dastagir, Vice President & KSA Country Head, Shapoorji Pallonji. Saudi Arabia's construction sector continues to thrive, driven by government-backed mega-projects and an ambitious Vision 2030. The country's construction market is projected to reach over USD 70 billion by 2025, making digital adoption critical for improving delivery timelines, reducing risks, and increasing cost-efficiency. With a legacy of more than 150 years and a global workforce exceeding 65,000 employees, Shapoorji Pallonji is widely recognized for its engineering excellence and complex project delivery capabilities. However, operating at scale across the Kingdom came with challenges - including fragmented communication, manual documentation processes, and increasing demands for real-time data. By adopting PlanRadar, Shapoorji addressed these industry-wide pain points, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to digitize infrastructure and boost operational efficiency across sectors. The digital implementation also helped streamline stakeholder collaboration and improve transparency in reporting to clients and internal management alike. Driving Results Through Technology Before PlanRadar, project data and issue tracking were handled through spreadsheets, paperwork, and email trails - limiting visibility and slowing down resolution time. Now, PlanRadar's customizable ticketing, location-based tracking, and mobile-first functionality have empowered Shapoorji's teams to:
-
Monitor active projects in real-time from anywhere
Attach photos, documents, and videos to specific tasks or issues
Eliminate redundant site visits for minor inspections
Automate detailed project reporting in minutes
Enable remote collaboration between site teams and project leadership
