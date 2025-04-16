Shapoorji Pallonji Advances Construction Excellence Quality In Saudi Arabia With Planradar's Digital Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji, one of the Middle East's most trusted main contractors, has announced a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey with the successful implementation of PlanRadar, the leading platform for digital documentation, communication, and reporting in construction and real estate projects.

The rollout of PlanRadar across multiple high-profile projects in Saudi Arabia - including developments in Riyadh, Jeddah, and NEOM - has enabled Shapoorji Pallonji to centralize its project quality assurance, streamline communication between dispersed teams, and drastically reduce the time spent on reporting and site inspections.

“PlanRadar has empowered our teams to work smarter and more collaboratively across all our active sites in Saudi Arabia. With real-time dashboards, mobile data capture, and instant reporting, we are achieving higher accuracy in inspections and significantly reducing delays. It's a key component in our digital transformation strategy, aligned with Vision 2030.” said

Saudi Arabia's construction sector continues to thrive, driven by government-backed mega-projects and an ambitious Vision 2030. The country's construction market is projected to reach over USD 70 billion by 2025, making digital adoption critical for improving delivery timelines, reducing risks, and increasing cost-efficiency.

With a legacy of more than 150 years and a global workforce exceeding 65,000 employees, Shapoorji Pallonji is widely recognized for its engineering excellence and complex project delivery capabilities. However, operating at scale across the Kingdom came with challenges - including fragmented communication, manual documentation processes, and increasing demands for real-time data.

By adopting PlanRadar, Shapoorji addressed these industry-wide pain points, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to digitize infrastructure and boost operational efficiency across sectors. The digital implementation also helped streamline stakeholder collaboration and improve transparency in reporting to clients and internal management alike.



Monitor active projects in real-time from anywhere

Attach photos, documents, and videos to specific tasks or issues

Eliminate redundant site visits for minor inspections

Automate detailed project reporting in minutes Enable remote collaboration between site teams and project leadership

Before PlanRadar, project data and issue tracking were handled through spreadsheets, paperwork, and email trails - limiting visibility and slowing down resolution time. Now, PlanRadar's customizable ticketing, location-based tracking, and mobile-first functionality have empowered Shapoorji's teams to:

“With the scale and pace of development in Saudi Arabia, traditional reporting tools and site inspection methods simply don't cut it anymore. PlanRadar enables our clients to cut reporting time by up to 60%, reduce travel costs by up to 50%, and boost overall project transparency,” said.“It's a solution purpose-built for the future of construction in the region.”

The success of PlanRadar's implementation in the QA/QC and planning departments has encouraged Shapoorji to explore broader integrations across its Saudi operations - including facility management, HR, and administrative reporting.

As the construction industry across the GCC shifts toward smarter, more connected job sites, the collaboration between PlanRadar and Shapoorji Pallonji serves as a powerful case study for companies aiming to future-proof their operations.

The collaboration not only highlights Shapoorji's role as a forward-thinking contractor but also underlines the value of choosing adaptable technology solutions. With the Gulf region seeing accelerated investment in infrastructure and real estate, case studies like this emphasize the tangible benefits of digital platforms in achieving timely delivery, minimizing cost overruns, and elevating project quality standards.

Both companies see this success story as the beginning of an ongoing journey. PlanRadar and Shapoorji Pallonji are working closely to ensure continuous evolution, tailoring functionalities based on real-time feedback from engineers and project leads on the ground.