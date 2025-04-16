Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mount Lewotobi Erupts in Indonesia, Triggering Flight Warnings, Safety Measures

2025-04-16 08:43:21
(MENAFN) Mount Lewotobi, situated in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Wednesday, prompting flight warnings and safety advisories from the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.

The eruption produced an ash plume that reached heights of 3,500 meters, with a dense gray cloud moving westward and northwest from the crater.

In light of the eruption, a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation was issued at the orange alert level, the second-highest warning. The notice cautioned that aircraft should avoid operating below 5,000 meters in the vicinity of Mount Lewotobi due to the potential hazards posed by volcanic ash on air travel.

To ensure the safety of residents, tourists, and visitors, the center has recommended refraining from any activities within a 6 km radius of the volcano, citing dangers from hot clouds and volcanic debris. The center stated, "Residents in areas affected by the volcanic ash should wear facemasks or nose-mouth covers to safeguard against respiratory issues."

Furthermore, the center cautioned that heavy rainfall could lead to lava floods impacting rivers that flow from the volcano's summit.

Mount Lewotobi, which rises to 1,584 meters, is among Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

