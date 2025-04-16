Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Senior Pentagon Advisers Get Placed on Leave

2025-04-16 08:35:39
(MENAFN) A key aide to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been temporarily suspended, according to a news agency’s report published on Tuesday.

Dan Caldwell, one of Hegseth’s principal counselors, has been put on administrative leave due to an "unauthorized disclosure" of classified information, as stated by a Defense Department insider.

The media also highlighted Caldwell’s prior stance on reducing American military involvement abroad. He had previously advocated for a significant downsizing of U.S. military presence in Europe and suggested withdrawing troops stationed in Iraq and Syria.

On March 21, a formal directive was issued by Department of Defense Chief of Staff Joe Kasper, initiating an inquiry into "recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications."

Kasper emphasized in the memo that "the use of polygraphs in the execution of this investigation will be in accordance with applicable law and policy," and that the probe would "commence immediately and culminate" in a formal report presented to Hegseth.

In a separate development, the network reported that Darin Selnick, the deputy chief of staff to Hegseth, was also placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

Both Caldwell and Selnick are currently being examined for their potential roles in the alleged unauthorized dissemination of confidential materials.

The two individuals, who previously held positions with Concerned Veterans for America—a group formerly directed by Hegseth—are now under close examination as part of a broader inquiry that was launched in March.

