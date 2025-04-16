403
Two U.S. Troops Die in Vehicle Crash Near Mexico Border
(MENAFN) Two American military personnel lost their lives, and another sustained severe wounds in a vehicle crash on Tuesday while assigned to assist Joint Task Force–Southern Border, according to a release from U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM).
The incident took place at approximately 8:50 a.m. local time (1450 GMT) near Santa Teresa, a town in New Mexico, as stated in the announcement.
"The names of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin have been notified," the statement clarified. Authorities also noted that the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined.
The wounded service member is currently undergoing care at a nearby healthcare facility.
As reported by various U.S. news sources, this occurrence is among the earliest publicly reported fatalities tied to military involvement at the U.S.–Mexico border.
Joint Task Force–Southern Border functions as part of the Department of Defense’s assistance for border protection efforts, working alongside the Department of Homeland Security.
