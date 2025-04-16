403
North Korea President Misses Grandfather’s Memorial Visit
(MENAFN) North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un has seemingly foregone his customary tribute at the mausoleum commemorating his grandfather, for the third consecutive year, as reported by South Korean outlets on Wednesday.
According to a news agency, senior figures including Premier Park Thae-song, Choe Ryong-hae—who serves as the head of North Korea’s parliamentary standing committee—alongside several other top officials, paid their respects at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Tuesday.
The occasion coincided with the 113th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, the nation’s founding figure.
The Kumsusan Palace, located in Pyongyang, functions as a mausoleum where the embalmed remains of Kim Il-sung and his son, the late ruler Kim Jong-il, are preserved. The latter was also the father of the current leader.
Although Kim Jong-un consistently made yearly pilgrimages to the mausoleum beginning in 2012, he halted the tradition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
He did resume visits briefly in 2021 and 2022, marking his grandfather’s birthday with appearances. However, this year’s absence adds to the growing pattern of missed commemorations.
a news agency reported that on Tuesday, officials and cabinet members placed a flower basket at the statues of "Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il", which bore the "name of Kim Jong-un", symbolizing a gesture of respect in his stead.
