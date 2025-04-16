403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Zealand's Population Tops 5.3mn in Late 2024
(MENAFN) As of the end of 2024, New Zealand's resident population stood at 5,311,100, according to data released by Stats NZ on Wednesday. Since 2018, the population has grown by 374,400, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 1.2%. This figure is slightly lower than the 1.3% annual growth rate recorded from 1999 to 2018, as reported by the department.
The population increase since 2018 is comparable to adding two cities the size of Hamilton, a city located on the North Island, as highlighted by Victoria Treliving, a spokesperson for Stats NZ's population estimates and coverage.
Historically, natural increase—calculated as births minus deaths—has been the main driver of population growth. However, its impact has lessened due to an aging demographic. Over the past decade, net migration has emerged as the leading factor in population growth, although it remains subject to fluctuations, Treliving noted.
In a notable demographic change, the population of those of Māori descent exceeded 1 million as of June 30, 2023, indicating that more than one in five residents in New Zealand identifies as Māori. From 2018 to 2023, the Māori population experienced an annual growth rate of 1.9%, surpassing the overall growth rate of 1.2%.
All major ethnic groups in New Zealand recorded population increases between 2018 and 2023, with the Asian population growing by 4.8% annually, reaching a total of 973,700.
The population increase since 2018 is comparable to adding two cities the size of Hamilton, a city located on the North Island, as highlighted by Victoria Treliving, a spokesperson for Stats NZ's population estimates and coverage.
Historically, natural increase—calculated as births minus deaths—has been the main driver of population growth. However, its impact has lessened due to an aging demographic. Over the past decade, net migration has emerged as the leading factor in population growth, although it remains subject to fluctuations, Treliving noted.
In a notable demographic change, the population of those of Māori descent exceeded 1 million as of June 30, 2023, indicating that more than one in five residents in New Zealand identifies as Māori. From 2018 to 2023, the Māori population experienced an annual growth rate of 1.9%, surpassing the overall growth rate of 1.2%.
All major ethnic groups in New Zealand recorded population increases between 2018 and 2023, with the Asian population growing by 4.8% annually, reaching a total of 973,700.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment