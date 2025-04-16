403
Emirati-Owned HUOM Commemorates One-Year Milestone with Le Cordon Bleu Collaboration
Dubai, UAE – April 16, 2025 – Emirati home-grown brand HUOM, in collaboration with the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu, recently wrapped up a vibrant and flavourful weekend of exclusive culinary experiences in Dubai. During the two-day event, food lovers, aspiring chefs, and curious minds gathered at HUOM’s Wasl Square location for two days filled with hands-on workshops, live demos, and plenty of inspiration—all led by one of the culinary world’s finest.
At the heart of the experience was Le Cordon Bleu Master Chef Fabrice Monperrus, who brought decades of international expertise to the kitchen. Day one kicked off with an exclusive 12-person workshop diving into the legendary “Poulet Reine Elizabeth”—the Coronation Chicken originally created in 1953 by Le Cordon Bleu chefs for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. Participants had the chance to roll up their sleeves and get cooking, learning classic techniques while adding their own flair under Chef Fabrice’s expert guidance.
That same evening, guests were treated to a live demo featuring a French classic with a twist: the Black Cherry Soufflé. Chef Fabrice revealed the secrets behind creating the perfect rise, enchanting the audience by sharing stories, techniques, and a little pastry magic along the way.
On day two, HUOM welcomed a wider crowd for an open house in celebration of Le Cordon Bleu’s 130th anniversary. Visitors explored HUOM’s modern kitchen facilities, met with culinary educators, and discovered how the world’s most famous culinary school is helping shape future chefs right here in Dubai. From entry-level workshops to Higher Education Degrees, the event showcased just how many paths there are into the culinary world.
Attendees met two distinguished Le Cordon Bleu alumni: Chef Milos Mirjanic, Executive Brand Chef at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar at Grosvenor House Dubai, and winner of the 2024 Marriott MBC UAE Pastry Chef of the Year and 2025 Salon Culinaire London Mystery Basket Grand Prix; and Chef Karim Bourgi, acclaimed artisan pastry chef, consultant and founder of KAYU and CALLA, who trained in Paris and some of France’s top kitchens.
Erhama Lahej, Executive Director at Ayana Holding: “Partnering with Le Cordon Bleu to bring this event to life was a proud moment for HUOM. It reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating culinary education in the UAE. Seeing the passion from participants, whether beginners or aspiring professionals, reaffirmed why we created HUOM Culinary Canvas—to spark curiosity, foster learning, and give access to the world’s best talent right here in Dubai. This is just the beginning of many more flavorful adventures we’re planning to cook up here at HUOM.”
Chef Fabrice Monperrus, Le Cordon Bleu Master Chef: “This collaboration with HUOM was a wonderful opportunity to share the timeless principles of French cuisine with an eager and diverse audience. From the hands-on Coronation Chicken workshop to the soufflé demonstration, I was truly impressed by the level of engagement and talent. Culinary traditions thrive when passed down, and I’m honoured to have played a part in inspiring the next generation of chefs in the region. Cooking is about connection, and this event was a reminder of how global and joyful that connection can be.”
More than just a celebration of food, the event spotlighted Dubai’s rising status as a regional culinary hub. With institutions like HUOM paving the way, the UAE is fast becoming a go-to destination for food education, innovation, and excellence. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations!
For more information on future events and culinary programs, visit or follow HUOM on Instagram at @huom.ae.
