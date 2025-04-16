403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy Fog Forces Temporary Closure of Prague Airport
(MENAFN) On Wednesday morning, Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague was temporarily closed as thick fog led to considerable disruptions in flight schedules.
"Due to reduced visibility, arrivals and departures are currently delayed," the airport stated in a post shared on X.
Numerous flights that were set to arrive in Prague early Wednesday were rerouted to other airports across the Czech Republic and neighboring nations, according to reports from a media outlet.
By 10 a.m. (0800 GMT), operations resumed on the secondary runway, although 24 incoming flights were still impacted. Six flights were canceled, and all departures scheduled for the morning faced delays.
In the previous year, Vaclav Havel Airport Prague accommodated 16.35 million passengers, as noted on the airport's official website.
"Due to reduced visibility, arrivals and departures are currently delayed," the airport stated in a post shared on X.
Numerous flights that were set to arrive in Prague early Wednesday were rerouted to other airports across the Czech Republic and neighboring nations, according to reports from a media outlet.
By 10 a.m. (0800 GMT), operations resumed on the secondary runway, although 24 incoming flights were still impacted. Six flights were canceled, and all departures scheduled for the morning faced delays.
In the previous year, Vaclav Havel Airport Prague accommodated 16.35 million passengers, as noted on the airport's official website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment