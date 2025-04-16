403
Kaspersky CEO Warns of Escalating Cybersecurity Fragmentation
(MENAFN) As global geopolitical tensions and trade disputes continue to reshape international relations, Eugene Kaspersky, the founder and CEO of Kaspersky, has raised concerns about the growing fragmentation of cyberspace.
He warned that the lack of international cooperation in combating cybercrime could become more pronounced as a result.
According to Kaspersky, we are living in a period of significant uncertainty, where the issues extend beyond just economies and trade conflicts.
He observes a clear trend toward the fragmentation of cyberspace, with nations striving to develop their own infrastructure rather than relying on foreign cloud services. "The nations want to have their own infrastructure. They don't want to use some cloud services abroad," Kaspersky explained in an interview with a news agency. "So, it's a global trend to develop their own data centers."
Kaspersky also highlighted the increasing focus on data localization as a major trend. Governments are now prioritizing the storage of personal, economic, and industrial data within their own borders.
This move is expected to reshape the way data is handled internationally, with significant implications for global businesses.
These shifts are already affecting Kaspersky’s worldwide operations. "As a global company, of course, we are affected," Kaspersky acknowledged.
The company has faced challenges in various markets, including setbacks in the United States and Europe, due to these changing dynamics.
