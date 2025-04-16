403
G7, EU Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Prolonged Sudan War
(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) nations, along with the European Union, voiced strong criticism on Tuesday regarding the ongoing strife in Sudan, appealing for an immediate halt to hostilities as the violent conflict enters its third consecutive year.
In a collective announcement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the EU’s chief diplomat stated they “unequivocally denounce the ongoing conflict, atrocities and grave human rights violations and abuses in Sudan.” Their message emphasized firm opposition to the violence and grave mistreatment of civilians.
They attributed the devastating consequences directly to the actions of both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), noting that civilians — particularly women and minors — are enduring what has become the planet’s most severe humanitarian catastrophe and mass displacement.
The statement highlighted “continued atrocities, including widespread conflict-related sexual violence, ethnically motivated attacks and reprisal killings,” demanding that such acts “must end immediately.”
Expressing deep concern over a worsening hunger crisis, the ministers cautioned that famine is advancing across Sudan. They also condemned the alleged use of starvation as a strategy of war, describing it as a breach of international humanitarian norms.
The statement implored both factions to honor their responsibilities under global law and the terms set out in the Jeddah Declaration.
It stressed the necessity of distinguishing between non-combatants and military targets and insisted on the elimination of obstacles hindering humanitarian relief.
It also emphasized the need for safe passage of aid through all border routes into Sudan, including those from South Sudan and Chad.
In closing, the ministers declared, “We call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and urge both the SAF and the RSF to engage meaningfully in serious, constructive negotiations,” reinforcing their call for a peaceful resolution through genuine diplomatic dialogue.
