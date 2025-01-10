Shared Table With Jeff Simmons Intentional, Hospitality, Trust Your Gut: Will Guidara

(MENAFN- 3BL) Shared Table Newsletter

Genuine Connection creates Cultural Advantage! This comes from an 'Unreasonable Hospitality' approach to leadership. I see it as the next generational servant leadership. The current workforce is dynamic, demanding and the best talent will choose intentionality and authenticity over corporate HR initiatives.

The concept – Unreasonable Hospitality – comes from Will Guidara , renowned restaurateur, New York Times bestselling author of Unreasonable Hospitality , and co-producer of the Award-winning comedy drama series The Bear . I sat down with Will not long after his book hit the shelves to connect and learn more as he opens the door to a path that will create the highest level of engagement while ultimately creating connection and loyalty to a brand.

Will, whose career includes time at one of New York City's elite three-star Michelin restaurants, argues that the principles of exceptional hospitality are applicable to any leader, team, or industry. He emphasizes that unreasonable hospitality creates a trifecta: happier customers, more profitable businesses, and a greater sense of purpose and joy for employees.

This philosophy goes beyond simply providing good service. It's about a deliberate choice to go above and beyond, prioritizing people as much - or more - than product. This idea transcends industries as Will has shown through his Welcome Conference , an annual symposium highlighting the craft of hospitality that can be strengthened everywhere from restaurants to Fortune 500 companies. It's a needed conference in today's rapidly changing world, marked by digital transformation and the rise of artificial intelligence, the need for genuine human connection is more critical than ever. Will challenges leaders to make space for connection, asking, "Are we leaving a margin in our schedules to actually lead?" He encourages us to move beyond limitations and embrace possibilities, focusing on the experience we create for our employees. A key question he suggested – that I now regularly ask myself is: "What experience did I create for employees today?"

Much of our conversation was rooted in a simple analogy: the table. For Will, a table represents more than just a place to eat. It's a sanctuary, a space where connections are forged and deepened. "There's a sanctity to the table," he explained. "It's one of the few places left where people can sit down, stop checking their phones, and focus on the food and the people they're with." This echoes the significance of the essence of this newsletter – Shared Table. Whether it's a holiday meal or a cherished family tradition, food acts as a bridge, connecting nutrients and memories, enriching life in profound ways – reflecting Elanco 's vision of Food & Companionship Enriching Life.

Beyond the table, and with the holidays quickly approaching, Will's philosophy extends to the power of gifting. He views gifting not as a transactional exchange, but as an opportunity to demonstrate genuine care. "The greatest gifts," he shared, "are the ones that show you care enough to truly know someone." It's about taking the time to understand individual needs and preferences, offering something uniquely tailored and meaningful. He encourages us to find time for these acts of generosity, arguing that they energize us as the gift giver, making us more effective in other areas of our lives.

Will's core message is that any organization, from restaurants to corporations, can choose to be a "hospitality business." In a time when connection and community are more important than ever, embracing Will's philosophy of unreasonable hospitality might just be the key to unlocking a more fulfilling and meaningful life, both personally and professionally.

Watch the full conversation here on YouTube .