Trump begins US retreatment from WHO

(MENAFN) On his first day in office, President Donald signed an executive order to initiate the United States' withdrawal from the World Organization (WHO), a move that would take effect within 12 months. This marks the second time Trump has pushed for the US to exit the global public health body, having previously attempted to leave in 2020, accusing the WHO of aiding China in downplaying the origins of the pandemic. His successor, Joe Biden, had reversed this decision upon taking office.



Trump's latest order cited the WHO's handling of the pandemic, its failure to adopt necessary reforms, and its alleged political bias as reasons for the withdrawal. He also criticized the organization for imposing what he considered disproportionate financial obligations on the US, particularly when compared to countries like China.



The WHO, which coordinates global health efforts, depends on funding from member states, with the US traditionally being one of its largest contributors. Trump's decision to withdraw would make the US the only major country not part of the organization, which includes 194 member states.



In response, the WHO expressed regret over the decision, urging the US to reconsider for the sake of global health. China's foreign ministry reiterated support for the WHO, calling for the organization to be strengthened rather than weakened.



Additionally, Trump recently nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of the WHO’s COVID-19 measures, to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, though his nomination is still awaiting Senate approval.

