Trump permits federal death sentence

(MENAFN) US President Donald has reversed a moratorium on executions that was implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden, in 2021. The executive order, issued shortly after Trump's inauguration, directs acting Attorney General James McHenry to seek the death penalty for individuals convicted of murdering law enforcement officers or committing capital crimes against illegal immigrants.



During his first term, Trump oversaw 13 federal executions, more than any other modern president. He had also advocated for the death penalty for drug dealers during his campaign. In the new order, Trump instructed the attorney general to pursue capital punishment for all crimes severe enough to warrant it, and to ensure that states with the death penalty have the necessary drugs for lethal injections.



Trump's order also seeks to overturn Supreme Court precedents that limit the authority of federal and state governments to impose the death penalty. The executive order includes strong criticism of Biden, other politicians, and judges who oppose capital punishment, accusing them of undermining the law.



Trump specifically criticized Biden for commuting the sentences of 37 of the most dangerous criminals on federal death row in December, turning their death sentences into life sentences without parole. Trump has instructed the attorney general to ensure these prisoners are housed in conditions reflecting the severity of their crimes and to explore potential state charges. As of now, only three individuals remain on federal death row following Biden's clemency.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121720