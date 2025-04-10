Safe-Haven Currencies Surge Amid Intensifying US-China Trade Conflict

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Global financial markets are experiencing significant volatility as the United States and China escalate their trade dispute, prompting investors to seek refuge in traditional safe-haven currencies. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc have notably strengthened, while risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar and Chinese yuan have faced substantial pressure.

The turmoil intensified following President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 125% tariff on Chinese imports, a move that has overshadowed a 90-day suspension of tariffs for other nations. This action led to a swift response from China, which announced an 84% tariff on U.S. imports and lodged a new complaint with the World Trade Organization. These developments have heightened investor anxiety, leading to a pronounced shift towards assets perceived as safer.

In currency markets, the Japanese yen appreciated to 147.68 per dollar, nearing a five-month high, while the Swiss franc reached 0.87665 per dollar, marking a three-month peak. Conversely, the Australian dollar declined sharply, approaching levels not seen since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese yuan also experienced volatility, with the offshore rate nearing record lows at 7.3536 yuan per dollar.

Equity markets have mirrored these currency movements, with significant declines observed across major indices. The S&P 500 experienced a 0.90% drop, reaching one-month lows, while European stocks, represented by the Stoxx 600, fell approximately 4%. Asian markets were not spared, as Japan's Nikkei tumbled as much as 2.3% in early trading. The heightened trade tensions have sparked fears of a global economic slowdown, prompting investors to reevaluate their risk exposure.

U.S. Treasury yields have also been affected, with the 10-year yield rising sharply. This increase is partly attributed to a lackluster three-year Treasury auction and concerns over the diminishing appeal of U.S. assets as safe havens. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has declined, reflecting broader apprehensions about the U.S. economic outlook amid escalating trade disputes.

The corporate sector is feeling the impact of these developments. Companies such as Stellantis and Cleveland-Cliffs have announced job cuts in response to the uncertain trade environment. Many firms are delaying hiring and investment decisions, citing a lack of clear guidance from policymakers. Business leaders have expressed deep concern over the instability and unpredictability of current trade policies, emphasizing the need for a more consistent and transparent approach.

In the commodities market, gold prices have risen as investors seek safe-haven assets amid the market turmoil. Conversely, oil prices have remained relatively stable, despite the broader market volatility. Analysts attribute this stability to factors such as supply constraints and geopolitical considerations that are currently supporting oil prices.

Market analysts warn that the escalating trade confrontation between the U.S. and China could lead to further depreciation of the yuan and increased market instability. The potential for a full-scale trade war raises concerns about long-term global economic growth and investor confidence. The World Trade Organization has cautioned that prolonged trade disputes could result in significant declines in global GDP, underscoring the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the tensions.

