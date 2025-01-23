Celtic Salt Market To Reach $1.3 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major celtic salt participants include 82 Minerals, Celtic Sea Salt, Cupplement BV, Eden Foods, Le Guérandais, Le Marinier, Sampige Foods, Selina Naturally, SaltWorks.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The celtic salt market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

Known for its unrefined nature and rich mineral content, Celtic salt, primarily sourced from the coastal regions of France, is gaining popularity as consumers seek healthier and more natural alternatives to conventional table salt. With rising awareness about the negative health impacts of excessive sodium intake, people are turning to mineral-rich salts like Celtic salt to enhance their culinary experience and overall well-being.

Health organizations worldwide have raised concerns about the high levels of sodium consumed by the average person, leading to a shift towards alternative salts with better nutritional profiles. As a result, demand for celtic salt market is growing across various sectors, including food, beverages, and wellness applications. This shift is especially evident in markets like North America, Europe, and parts of the Asia Pacific, where consumers are increasingly choosing natural and organic food products.



Request for a sample of this research report @

The celtic salt market segment from the coarse segment of the market, valued at over USD 269.8 million in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. Coarse Celtic salt is popular in both gourmet kitchens and home cooking due to its texture, flavor-enhancing properties, and higher mineral content compared to refined salts. Its larger crystals make it ideal for seasoning meats, vegetables, and baked goods, adding a distinctive touch to various dishes. The growing trend toward natural, minimally processed foods is further driving the demand for this salt.



The crystal form of Celtic salt, with a celtic salt market size of USD 301.3 million in 2024, is also witnessing strong growth and is projected to expand at a 6.7% CAGR. Crystal celtic salt is highly sought after by gourmet chefs for its versatility in cooking and as a finishing touch on dishes. It is also used in wellness products, including bath salts, due to its mineral-rich properties. As consumers increasingly embrace organic and natural food options, the demand for crystal celtic salt is set to rise, especially in premium food stores.

The food and beverage sector is another key area for Celtic salt expected to see a 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period. As more consumers seek clean, unrefined ingredients, Celtic salt is becoming a popular choice for use in artisanal products, functional drinks, and gourmet cooking. Its unique flavor profile and mineral content align with the growing consumer preference for health-conscious diets.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are critical distribution channels for Celtic salt, which accounted for USD 269.8 million in 2024. As demand for natural and organic products increases, these retail outlets are well-positioned to meet consumer needs by offering a wide selection of premium and gourmet salts. This accessibility plays a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting impulse purchases, further expanding the market's reach.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

In North America, particularly the U.S., the celtic salt market is expected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. This growth is driven by increasing consumer knowledge of the health benefits of Celtic salt, including its high mineral content and minimal processing. The U.S. market remains a dominant player in the overall North American landscape, supported by premium retailers and specialty stores catering to the growing demand for organic and gourmet food products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Celtic Salt Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing awareness of the health benefits of natural, mineral-rich salts

3.6.1.2 Rise of gourmet cooking and organic food movements

3.6.1.3 Rising demand for functional foods

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Limited awareness

3.6.2.2 Competition from other salt varieties

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Acerola Extract Market Size – By Form, Category, Packaging, Distribution Channel Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034



Passion Fruit Extract Market Size – By Form, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034



About Global Market Insights Inc.



Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...