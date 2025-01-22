Jamaica’S Poultry Sector Continues Growth Path

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The sector has seen a 22.4 percent increase per annum over the last ten years.

By Garfield L. Angus

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The poultry sector is continuing on a growth path with farmers expanding their production to meet local needs and to begin to focus on addressing regional demand, says of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Floyd Green. He noted that the sector has seen a 22.4 percent increase per annum over the last ten years.

Minister Green, who was addressing the recent opening of Caribbean Broilers (CB) Group's multimillion-dollar Air Chill Poultry Processing Plant in Hill Run, St Catherine, noted that despite losing more than 300,000 birds in Hurricane beryl, the poultry/broiler sector showed a 3.3 percent growth at the end of 2024.

“We have also seen that growth in egg production, which again, we probably do not speak about enough, was one of the major successes of the agricultural sector. In 2019, our egg production was 166 million eggs. In 2023, we produced 255 million eggs, representing a 54 percent increase,” the minister reported. Despite the effects of the hurricane, there has been less than a five percent reduction in the egg production sector.

The minister noted that the poultry sector, though its“mother farm approach” has been demonstrating the blueprint for success in agriculture for several years.

“The large firms are providing leadership and guidance to the smaller operators, training them in good agricultural practices, good animal husbandry, offering high-quality inputs so that they can improve productivity, reduce mortality, and more than that, get greater returns on their investment.”

Minister Green hailed CB Group's new Air Chill Poultry Processing Plant as an investment in Jamaica's agricultural sector.

The facility, which will see CB Chicken's processing operations in Kingston to St Catherine being accommodated under one roof, will also enable a shift from water-based processing to air-chilling, a technology which uses cold, purified air to reduce the temperature of the birds after slaughter. Air chilling improves the taste of the chicken, reduces the risk of cross-contamination and saves on the use of water.

“This is what modern agriculture looks like; a fully integrated processing plant that wastes nothing and provides a significant knock-on effect,” Minister Green said. The CB Group's investment in research and development has benefited farmers across the length and breadth of Jamaica.

“Even our backyard farmers now, because of the work done in poultry, are producing much higher numbers,” The minister said.

Work being done by the CB Group through NutriMix and its genetic station in Old Harbour, St Catherine, is improving the breeds to farmers and ensuring that they get chicks at an affordable cost while also providing them with veterinary services. This integrated approach, he said, has not just benefited the company but agriculture in general.

“The beauty is that when agriculture is strengthened, it has the knock-on effect; more people are going into production of feeds, and banking and finance are finally coming on board to support agricultural investment. We do hope that this will spur them to do much more. But outside of that, we also see a significant impact on our socio-economic landscape,” minister Green added.

