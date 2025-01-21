Egypt To Enhance Cairo Airport Capacity To 40 Million Passengers With Service Upgrades

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Civil Sameh El-Hefny recently outlined the ongoing efforts to modernize Egypt's airspace, which includes the implementation of international standards aimed at attracting more air traffic and renewing radar networks. El-Hefny detailed ambitious expansion plans to increase Cairo International Airport's capacity from 28 million to 40 million annually, emphasizing the enhancement of airport services to meet world-class standards.

El-Hefny highlighted the importance of charter flight incentive programmes as a key strategy to boost the number of incoming tourists. These programmes, she noted, not only increase tourist arrivals but also support related sectors such as hotels, tourist facilities, and ground transportation, thereby contributing to the local economy and creating new job opportunities.

Addressing challenges facing the civil aviation sector, the Minister discussed the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flotation of the exchange rate. She stressed that Egypt's aviation sector is a matter of national security, underscoring the role of EgyptAir in managing evacuation flights during crises. El-Hefny pointed out that EgyptAir has managed to generate profits across its strategic units despite these challenges, with its recent inclusion in the Star Alliance group reflecting the quality of its services and its standing in the global market.

The Minister also highlighted the vital role of civil airports as gateways to Egypt, crucial for supporting the country's economic development, particularly in tourism and industry. El-Hefny explained that since 2015, the state has built and developed several new airports in line with the vision of the New Republic, contributing significantly to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

He emphasized the importance of partnerships with the private sector in managing Egyptian airports, citing the successful experience of Marsa Alam Airport as a model. To further this initiative, the ministry has engaged an international consultancy firm to conduct a strategic study to assess where private sector involvement can be introduced. El-Hefny confirmed that this process will be gradual, based on the findings of the study.

In concluding, the Minister stressed that private sector participation aims to enhance management efficiency and service quality, noting that this approach does not imply shortcomings in the current management but seeks to strengthen capabilities and achieve excellence across Egypt's aviation infrastructure.