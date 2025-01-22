Sands To Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ) will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, after close.

The company will host a call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at .

About Sands (NYSE: LVS )

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao , The Londoner Macao ®, The Parisian Macao ®, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit .

