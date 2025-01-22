GCC Chief, EU Commissioner Discuss Advancing Free Trade Agreement Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed with the European Union Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, and Institutional Cooperation, Maros Sefcovic the opportunities available to move forward with the negotiations for the free trade agreement between the GCC and the EU.

The Secretariat-General stated in a press release that this took place during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos.

The statement indicated that they have also discussed several strategically important topics view a view to strengthening economic and trade cooperation and enhancing growth opportunities between the two sides.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and coordination to strengthen the economic partnership and support efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development for the benefit of the people of both regions. (end)

