Kuwaiti Charity Inaugurates Fully Equipped Village In Southern Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity Society inaugurated on Wednesday the residential village "Al-Khayreen 9", which comprises 30 units in addition to a school and healthcare center, in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.

Yanabee Al-Khayr, a Yemeni organization that supervised the implementation of the project, stated in a press release that the village consists of 30 furnished housing units equipped with power-generating solar systems.

Moreover, the benefiting families would also be provide with a source of income to improve their livelihoods, the organization said.

It added that the village's school has three classrooms and the Kuwaiti charity promised to pay teachers' salaries for an entire academic year and provide students with school bags, uniforms, and textbooks.

The project also included the construction of a mosque with its facilities and a fully equipped health unit with necessary medical supplies, as well as a solar-powered water project to meet the needs of the village residents.

Mahdi Al-Hamoud, the Deputy Governor of Abyan, praised the significant role played by Al-Najat Charity Society in supporting local communities and achieving sustainable development through its projects that address residents' needs and improve their living standards.

Tawfiq Al-Baab'i, the head of Yanabee Al-Khayr, expressed gratitude to Kuwait, its leadership, and its people for their non-stop support to the Yemeni people.

The opening of "Al-Khayreen 9" is part of a series of five residential villages that will soon be inaugurated as part of Al-Najat's efforts to support development in Yemen. (end)

sns







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109119241