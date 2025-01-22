Betting On The Future Of Bitcoin - Stocks Add To Their Crypto Holdings

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to investing covering and releases a snapshot of public companies increasing their digital holdings, featuring KULR Group, Inc (NYSE American:KULR ), a leader in advanced energy management platforms.

Stocks mentioned in this article include: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR ), MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ), Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq HUT ) (TSX: HUT ), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ).

<br /> <p>KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR ) adding on to its previous investments, just announced it has increased the Company's Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $8 million, reaching a total of $50 million in bitcoin acquisitions. The additional purchases were made at a weighted average price of $101,695 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The Company now holds 510 BTC.</p> <p>From the news: This strategic move aligns with KULR's Bitcoin Treasury Strategy announced on December 4, 2024, wherein the Company committed up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in bitcoin.</p> <p> <strong> BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator: </strong> </p> <p>Year to date, KULR has achieved a BTC Yield of 127%, leveraging a combination of surplus cash and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to fund purchases.</p> <p>KULR uses "BTC Yield" as a key performance indicator (KPI) for its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. BTC Yield is calculated as the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio of the Company's bitcoin holdings to its Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. This KPI helps assess the effectiveness of KULR's bitcoin acquisition strategy in a manner KULR believes drives shareholder value.</p> <p> <strong> Important Considerations Regarding BTC Yield: </strong> </p> <p>BTC Yield is intended to provide insights into KULR's bitcoin acquisition strategy but should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity. It is not equivalent to traditional yield metrics, nor does it account for the Company's liabilities or broader financial position.</p> <p>The trading price of KULR's common stock is influenced by multiple factors beyond bitcoin holdings, and BTC Yield does not predict or reflect the stock's market value. Investors should consider this metric as a supplementary tool and refer to the Company's financial statements and SEC filings for additional information about the Company's financial position.</p> <p>KULR remains committed to its strategic goals of advancing shareholder value while adhering to disciplined financial management.</p> <p>According to GuruFocus , "MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR ) could soon boost its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings if shareholders approve a proposal to increase the company's authorized Class A common shares from 330 million to 10.3 billion. The vote, set for Jan. 21, aims to raise $2 billion through a preferred stock offering to support the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy."</p> <p>"CEO Michael Saylor, a longtime Bitcoin advocate, hinted at further purchases, sharing a cryptic post on X that read, Things will be different tomorrow, alongside a company portfolio tracker graph. As of Jan. 19, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings stand at 450,000 BTC, valued at $47.2 billion, according to Bitcoin. Despite concerns about dilution, analysts expect the proposal to pass, with Saylor controlling 47% of the voting power. If approved, MicroStrategy could have more shares outstanding than NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN)."</p> <p>On January 3rd, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, published unaudited BTC production and miner installation updates for December 2024.</p> <p>From the news: Management Commentary:</p> <p>"In December, we surpassed our year-end hash rate target of 50 EH/s while improving our fleet efficiency to 20 J/TH," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "We mined 249 blocks, the second most blocks in a month on record.</p> <p>"Our energized hash rate increased to 53.2 EH/s, a 15% improvement over November, while BTC production declined 2% to 890 BTC, primarily due to a slight decrease in luck. While some of our bitcoin and hash rate was acquired outside of our own pool, MARAPool achieved an impressive annual hash rate growth of 168% in 2024, exceeding bitcoin's network growth rate of 49%. These results underscore the substantial progress we've achieved in expanding our operations and enhancing performance, further solidifying our leadership within the industry.</p> <p>"In 2024, we acquired 22,065 BTC at an average price of $87,205 and mined an additional 9,457 BTC. Our year-end BTC yield per diluted share was 62.7%. Overall, we now own a total of 44,893 BTC, valued at $4.2 billion based on a spot price of $93,354 per BTC. Of note, as of December 31, 2024, we had 7,377 BTC loaned to third parties generating additional return for our stakeholders."</p> <p>In mid-December, Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq HUT ) ( TSX: HUT ) a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America's largest Bitcoin miners, announced the purchase of approximately 990 Bitcoin. The aggregate purchase price of the acquired Bitcoin was approximately $100 million, or an average of approximately $101,710 per Bitcoin.</p> <p>From the news: Combined with the Bitcoin held prior to this purchase, Hut 8's strategic Bitcoin reserve now totals 10,096 Bitcoin with a market value of more than $1 billion as of December 18, 2024. Based on publicly available information, the Company believes this positions it as one of the ten largest corporate owners of Bitcoin in the world. The 10,096 Bitcoin held in reserve were acquired through low-cost production and the strategic at-market purchase announced today for a realized average cost of $24,484 per Bitcoin. The purchased Bitcoin will play a central role in an innovative financing model for the Company's previously announced fleet upgrade.</p> <p>On January 6th, Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ) an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin ("BTC") mining, announced unaudited production and operations updates for December 2024.</p> <p>From the news: "Riot mined 516 bitcoin in December, a 4% increase over the previous month, as we continue increasing operational hash rate," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "We are pleased to share that we have finished installation of the final systems at the Corsicana Facility, completing the first 400 MW development phase. While all systems have been completed with miners installed, we are undertaking a measured commissioning process to ensure power quality as part of our commitment to being good stewards of the electrical grid, which has delayed some hash rate from coming online.</p> <p>"During the year 2024, we increased our deployed hash rate by 155%, exceeding the growth of the network hash rate which increased by 52% over the same period. As a result, we mined, on an unaudited basis, a total of 4,828 bitcoin during 2024 at an all-in net power cost of 3.4c/kWh. Our mining operations and strategic purchases made during the year resulted in Riot holding 17,722 bitcoin at the end of 2024, representing a 141% increase in bitcoin held compared to the end of 2023. This has led to a 39% increase in bitcoin held per fully-diluted Riot share, or 'bitcoin yield', and represents a metric we will look to continuously improve upon for the benefit of our shareholders going forward."</p> <p>With Bitcoin prices reaching new highs, this corporate financial strategy is paying off for the forward looking companies willing to take the risk of betting on the digital currency revolution.</p> <p>KULR Technology Group, Inc (NYSE American: KULR ) with its long history of sustainability may have the potential for a deeper relationship in the future of digital currency, as bitcoin miners look to more energy efficient solutions. For KULR, it's a win-win!</p> <p> <strong> Research battery stocks at Investorideas </strong> </p> <p></p> <p>Research crypto stocks</p> <p></p> <p> <strong> About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas </strong> </p> <p>Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. 