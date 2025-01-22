JHCO, Singapore's RLAF Sign Agreement To Implement Projects To Support Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with Singapore's RLAF to implement humanitarian and relief projects in support of the people of Gaza.

The initiative aims to address urgent needs by providing essential assistance to those affected by the ongoing challenges in the war-torn Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In a statement, JHCO announced that the agreement includes providing emergency humanitarian aid such as food, medical equipment and relief supplies. The effort is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza, who are experiencing severe hardships.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli expressed appreciation for RLAF for its partnership and support.

RLAF officials praised the cooperation, commending JHCO's "exemplary" role in delivering aid efficiently and transparently to those in need.

The agreement exemplifies a shared commitment to humanitarian values and international solidarity. It underlines the dedication of both organisations to address critical issues and support the Palestinian people through joint efforts, Petra added.