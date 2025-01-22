Automotive Battery Management System Market Report 2025-2029: Surging EV Market Fuels 16% Yearly Growth In Automotive Battery Management Systems

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Management System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive battery management system market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for electric vehicles, increasing adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles, rising demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing, growing focus on reducing carbon footprint in transportation, increasing government support for electric vehicles.

Major trends in the forecast period include development of intelligent battery monitoring systems, integration of machine learning for predictive analytics, focus on thermal management in battery systems, standardization of battery interfaces and protocols, growth in energy storage applications beyond vehicles.



The growing global adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive battery management system market during the forecast period. An electric vehicle is defined as one that utilizes an electronic motor instead of an internal combustion engine. Automotive battery management systems support electric vehicles by ensuring battery protection, preventing operations outside of safety limits, and monitoring the battery pack's state of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH). For instance, in June 2024, the International Council on Clean Transportation, a U.S.-based non-profit public policy think tank, reported that in 2023, sales of new electric light-duty vehicles in the U.S. rose to approximately 1.4 million, up from nearly 1 million in 2022. Therefore, the increased global adoption of electric vehicles is expected to enhance the demand for automotive battery management systems throughout the forecast period.

The rising demand for passenger vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive battery management system market in the future. A passenger vehicle is defined as a multi-track vehicle with at least two axles, a designated driver, and typically four wheels, primarily intended for transporting passengers. The battery management system (BMS) is crucial in maximizing the efficiency and performance of batteries in electric and hybrid passenger vehicles. It ensures optimal charging and discharging of the battery, thereby extending its lifespan and maintaining its capacity. For example, The Economic Times, an India-based English-language business newspaper, reported that passenger vehicle sales in India grew by 26.7% during the fiscal year 2022-23. Consequently, the increasing demand for passenger vehicles is fueling the growth of the automotive battery management system market.

Numerous companies in the automotive battery management system market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as compact battery management systems (BMS), to enhance energy efficiency, reduce space consumption, and improve vehicle performance. A compact battery management system (BMS) is a streamlined, smaller version of the traditional BMS, designed to optimize space and weight, especially in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid systems. For example, in October 2022, Sensata Technologies Holding CO U.S. B.V., a US-based manufacturer of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, introduced the c-BMS24X, a compact battery management system tailored for industrial applications, low-voltage electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage systems. This innovative system supports parallel pack configurations of up to 10 battery packs, allowing for battery swapping to reduce downtime. It includes advanced software algorithms for accurate monitoring of battery states, such as state of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH), and can manage up to 24 cells in series with continuous currents exceeding 2000 amps.

Major players in the automotive battery management system sector are dedicating efforts to technological advancements to secure a competitive edge and bolster their product range. One such innovation is the wireless distributed battery management system, designed to simplify the scalability of electric vehicles by enabling flexible battery placement. This system eliminates the need for physical wired connections, substantially reducing the wiring harness by up to 90%. This significant reduction allows for enhanced flexibility, efficiency, reliability, and cost savings within electric vehicles. For example, Marelli, an Italian automotive supplier, expanded its suite of battery management technologies for electric vehicles by introducing a cutting-edge Wireless Distributed Battery Management System (wBMS) in May 2022. Marelli's solution offers remarkable flexibility, ensuring substantial reductions in engineering costs and paving the way for the integration of high-end technology into the mass market.

In November 2023, Ford Motor Company, a US-based automotive manufacturer, acquired Auto Motive Power (AMP) for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance Ford's electric vehicle charging infrastructure and improve customer experiences through advanced battery management technology. This strategic move reinforces Ford's commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and expanding its commercial electric vehicle offerings. Auto Motive Power (AMP) is a US-based energy management company that manages the distribution of electrical energy throughout vehicles.

Major companies operating in the automotive battery management system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., A123 Systems LLC, Denso Corporation, Build Your Dream Company Limited, Johnson Controls International plc, Eberspacher, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Lear Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, NEC Energy Solutions, AVL List GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Elithion Inc., Preh GmbH, Nuvation Energy, Tianneng Power International Ltd., Battery management system PowerSafe.

This report focuses on automotive battery management system market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

By Connection Topology: Centralized Automotive Battery Management Systems; Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems; Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems

By Propulsion Type: IC Engine Vehicle; Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV, and BEV) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars; Commercial Vehicles

By Centralized Automotive Battery Management Systems: Single Point Control Architecture; Integrated Battery Management Units

By Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems: Multiple Battery Management Units; Decentralized Communication Protocols By Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems: Configurable Modules; Scalable System Design

