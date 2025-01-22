IMAGE Studios Caps A Year Of Unstoppable Growth Climbs The Ranks In Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Empowering Entrepreneurs & Transforming Industries

In 2024, IMAGE Studios experienced growth with 41 signed agreements, 26 openings, and a significant increase in same-store sales for locations opened in 2023. By blending cutting-edge salon suite design with a forward-thinking business model, IMAGE Studios has an unmatched franchise opportunity as both a venture and a for empowering entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness industry.

"This recognition is more than a number on a list. It's a chance to celebrate the incredible community we've built and the milestones we've achieved together," said Jason Olsen, Founder & CEO of IMAGE Studios . "Over the last year, we've expanded into new markets, introduced cutting-edge design and technology in our studios, and incorporated diverse service offerings to stay ahead of industry trends. This leap in the rankings reflects not just our growth, but our commitment to offering franchisees a sustainable business opportunity that delivers long-term value while empowering beauty professionals to thrive in their careers."

The Image for the Future

As IMAGE Studios continues to make its mark in the industry, the brand has set ambitious goals for 2025, including opening 35 new stores and expanding its footprint into several new markets to further expand its reach. With a focus on maintaining excellence, the brand aims to achieve system-wide occupancy above 90% for its mature stores and uphold a best-in-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 97, reflecting its commitment to franchisee satisfaction.

In addition to these goals, the brand looks to enhance its digital presence with the launch of a new franchise development website and integration of AI into its support systems to streamline operations and provide even more value to franchisees. These initiatives highlight IMAGE Studios' ongoing dedication to innovation, growth, and providing its franchisees with the tools needed to succeed in an evolving market.

With its milestone 100th location set to open in early 2025, and more than 200 additional units in development, the brand has solidified itself as a scalable and lucrative business model with unmatched support, enabling entrepreneurs to thrive in a competitive market while enjoying the flexibility and autonomy of being a business owner.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. IMAGE Studios' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity. To view IMAGE Studios in the full ranking, visit . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14.

In addition to its recognition on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, IMAGE Studios was recently listed as #1,062 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list.

For more information on IMAGE Studios and its franchise opportunity, visit or . To learn more about opening your own salon at IMAGE Studios, visit open-your-salon/ .

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS

Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 97 stores open across 22 states and more than 200 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios