Metawells New Board Targets Domestic Oil And Gas To "Drill Baby Drill"

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Harrison, NY / YOLOWIRE / January 22, 2025 / The recently announced Board of Metawells Oil and (OTC PINK: KOSK), has wasted no time redefining the business direction of the Company (See press release January 2, 2025 .) Henceforth, the Company will follow the instructions of President Donald J. to pursue the and development of domestic US oil and gas resources in known productive basins in proven fields with known reserves and “drill baby drill”!

Metawells is incorporated in Nevada with 750,000,000 authorized shares of which 575,376,075 are issued and outstanding. Of the issued 358,941,596 are restricted and 216,434,479 are unrestricted. The number of shares in the float is 192,177,164. A recent market cap was over $8,000,000.

Ron Minsky, the new Chairman and CEO, announced that he and Directors Paul Haber and Joseph D’Amico were unanimous in the decision and had already begun the implementation of the strategy.

Mr. Haber is the Chairman and Managing Director of Summit Bancorp Inc. a Toronto based merchant bank.

Mr. D’Amico is the Chairman and CEO of South Plains Petroleum, Inc. an oil and gas producer based in Abilene, Texas

Mr. Minsky is an attorney with a large multistate law firm where his specialty is securities law.

About Metawells Oil and Gas Inc.

%Metawells Oil & Gas Inc., (OTC: $KOSK) a development stage company, is pursuing the acquisition and development of domestic US %Oil and %Gas resources. The Company will seek opportunities in known productive basins in proven fields with proven reserves.

For more information:

Ronald Minsky, CEO

Phone: (212) 381-8029

...



Forward Looking Statement

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Metawells Oil and Gas Inc.

