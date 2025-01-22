Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar: Love Peaks at 2,000 Meters this Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- Mojo Public Relations) Jabal Akhdar, Oman - 22 January 2025: This Valentine's Day, Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa invites couples to elevate their romance - quite literally - with distinctive dining and wellness experiences set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Hajar Mountains. From intimate dome dining under the stars to rejuvenating couples' spa treatments, each offering has been thoughtfully curated to create unforgettable moments of connection.



Dining Experiences include:



Love at 2,000 Meters Above: Private Dome Dining (OMR 180 net per couple)

Experience the ultimate romantic dinner at 2,000 meters above sea level, featuring an intimate setting inside a private dome with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Perfect for couples seeking a truly unique and memorable Valentine's celebration.



• Welcome bubbly or mocktail

• 5-course crafted menu

• Special bouquet presentation

• Petit fours



Floating Romance: In-Chalet Breakfast (OMR 55 net per couple)

Start your Valentine's Day with an enchanting floating breakfast experience, where the gentle sounds of water and panoramic canyon views set the mood for an unforgettable morning.



• Choice of Continental breakfast with freshly baked pastries

• Artisanal cheese platter and charcuterie

• Seasonal fruits

• Bottle of bubbles or cold press carafe

• Red rose presentation



Romantic Rendezvous: Dinner (OMR 55 net per couple)

Celebrate love in the warm ambiance of Za'atar Restaurant with a special Valentine's dinner buffet, offering a variety of delicious international dishes in a romantic setting.

• International buffet selection

• Red rose presentation



Wellness Experiences include:



Love and Harmony (OMR 180++ per couple)

A luxurious 110-minute spa journey designed for couples to unwind and reconnect:

• 90-minute couple’s massage and spa treatments of your choice

• 15-minute private jacuzzi experience

• Access to couple suite treatment room

• Book before 7th February to receive a complimentary luxury homecare spa products gift set



Wellness Connection (OMR 35++ per couple)

Choose between two intimate 60-minute wellness experiences:

• Private couple's yoga and sound healing therapy

• Personal training session for two



Guests can also enjoy 30% off the Jala Couple Experience from 7th – 14th February.



All experiences can be arranged as a surprise for your Valentine, with advance booking required.







