Philippine Ambassador Presents Credentials To Bissau-Guinean President

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Philippine Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Paul Raymund P. Cortes officially presented his letter of credence to President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bissau. The presentation marks the formal commencement of Ambassador Cortes' mission in Guinea-Bissau and underscored the Philippines' continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the West African nation.

Ambassador Cortes conveyed the warm greetings of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and expressed his honor in representing the Philippines in Guinea-Bissau. He reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to deepening ties with Guinea-Bissau, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, agriculture, and food security. He emphasized the Philippines' readiness to work closely with the government of Guinea Bissau to explore new opportunities for collaboration, benefiting both nations.

In the tête-à-tête that followed, President Embaló welcomed Ambassador Cortes's proposal for cooperation in the fields of tourism and agriculture. He also emphasized that Guinea-Bissau needs support from the Philippines on port infrastructure, stating that Filipinos are welcome to invest or participate in port construction projects across the country.

The Philippines and Guinea-Bissau will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026. This milestone will be especially meaningful, as Ambassador Cortes' recent presentation of credentials marks the first such ceremony by a Philippine Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau since the 2000s.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.