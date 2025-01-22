National Athletes To Compete At Belgian Open Judo

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the Belgian Open Judo 2025
to be held in Visé, Belgium on January 25-26,
Azernews reports.
The country will be represented at Belgian Open Judo by 27
judokas in 12 weight categories.
In the women's competition, Leyla Aliyeva, Konul Aliyeva, Shafag
Hamidova (all 48 kilograms), Aydan Valiyeva, Khadija Kadashova,
Fidan Gasimova (all 52 kilograms), Azelya Toprak, Fidan Alizade,
Ayten Verdiyeva (all 57 kilograms), Nargiz Hajiyeva (63 kilograms),
Gunel Hasanli, Sudaba Aghayeva (both 70 kilograms), Nigar
Suleymanova (+78 kilograms) will test their strength.
In the men's competition, Murad Muradli (60 kilograms), Elshan
Asadov, Nazir Talibov (both 66 kilograms), Nariman Mirzayev, Gadir
Huseynov, Ibrahim Aliyev, Aydin Rzayev, Rufat Shovletov (all 73
kilograms), Maharram Imamverdiyev, Karim Allahverdiyev, Suleyman
Shukurov (all 81 kilograms), Nihad Shikhalizadeh (100 kilograms),
Imran Yusifov, Jamal Feyziyev (both +100 kilograms) will show their
skills.
Belgian Open Judo will involve more than 800 athletes from 24
countries, will be held on January 25-26.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
