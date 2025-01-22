Death Toll From Turkish Ski Resort Fire Rises To 76

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, reported that the death toll from the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort hotel has risen to 76, with dozens more injured.

According to Turkish media, all guests at the hotel were evacuated, but the building remains at risk of collapse.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning, January 21 at the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski center in Bolu province.

Following the incident, the Interior declared a national mourning period and stated,“Our teams have finalized search efforts, and investigations are ongoing.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the tragedy, emphasizing that“those responsible for this disaster, whether through negligence or wrongdoing, will be held accountable under the law.”

Reports indicate that 238 guests were present at the hotel when the fire erupted.

Turkish Health Minister Koca Memişoğlu reported that some of the injured are in critical condition, while 17 others have been discharged after treatment.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities have announced the arrest of nine individuals in connection with the incident.

The tragedy has not only shaken the local community but also raised questions about safety measures at popular tourist destinations. The lack of immediate clarity on the fire's cause highlights the need for stringent safety protocols and enforcement.

