The sector led the investment surge, attracting $36.817 billion. This represents a 131% increase from the previous year. and global services followed as the next most attractive sectors for foreign investors. The green hydrogen played a pivotal role in this growth, accounting for $25.617 billion of the total energy investments.



Karla Flores, Director of InvestChile, emphasized Chile's strategic position in the green hydrogen market. She highlighted the country's international promotion strategy in key markets. Flores also noted Chile's unique advantages for generating clean fuels to combat global climate change.







Economy Minister Nicolás Grau underscored Chile's appeal for energy transition and climate change mitigation investments. He pointed out that Chile has become an attractive investment hub in Latin America. The total foreign investment is spread across 474 projects at various stages of development.



These investments are expected to create over 21,000 potential direct jobs. Of the total amount, $14.460 billion is already in the materialization phase, covering 113 projects. U.S. companies led the investment charge with $20.510 billion, followed by firms from Austria and Canada.

Chile's Green Hydrogen Boom Fuels 68% Surge in Foreign Investment

This remarkable growth in foreign investment, particularly in green hydrogen, positions Chile as a frontrunner in sustainable energy development. It reflects a global shift towards cleaner energy sources and highlights Chile's commitment to combating climate change through innovative technologies.



The surge in investment also demonstrates investor confidence in Chile's economic stability and growth potential. As the country continues to develop its green hydrogen industry, it may well become a key player in the global transition to renewable energy sources.

