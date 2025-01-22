Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 12: Ram Charan's Movie Struggles, Faces Another Decline Mints ₹127.15 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer Collection Day 13: Charan's Game Changer has been surrounded by controversy over inflated numbers and IT raids on the properties of its producer, Dil Raju. The movie's daily box office collections continue to decline. The film, which was released on January 10, has been struggling at the box office after witnessing a massive opening of over ₹50 crore.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the earned ₹0.75 crore net on Day 12, marking another decline from its Day 11 collection of ₹1 crore. This brings the total box office earnings of Game Changer to ₹127.15 crore net in India.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 14

Early estimates by Sacnilk showed that the film could witness another massive drop as it is expected to earn ₹0.02 crore on Day 14.

The movie is directed by S Shanka and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from Ram Charan Teja, Game Changer also features Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles. The political action film marks renowned filmmaker S Shankar's foray in Telugu cinema after directing several commercially-successful Tamil titles such as“Indian”,“Anniyan”,“Sivaji: The Boss”,“Enthiran” and“2.0”.

On January 14, Bollywood veteran Ram Gopal Varma had publicly criticised the reported box office collection of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan. In a series of tweets, he raised doubts about the credibility of the numbers shared by the film's producers. RGV called them exaggerated and misleading. Varma accused the makers of Game Changer of inflating box office collections, spoiling the reputation of South Indian cinema. This came after the producers of Game Changer announced that the film collected ₹186 crore on its opening day.