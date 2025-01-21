Zeke Wilson, Civil Rights Advocate & U.S. Marine Unveils The Eighth Round: New Edition - On Track For Movie Adaptation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeke Wilson, a renowned civil rights advocate, former U.S. Marine, and accomplished boxer, is excited to announce the release of his highly acclaimed memoir, The Eighth Round: New Edition. A gripping account of his life's journey through adversity, resilience, and the fight for equality, this updated version includes new chapters that offer fresh insights into his continued mission for social justice, as well as the ongoing process to bring his powerful story to the big screen.The book traces Wilson's inspiring life from his childhood in a segregated neighborhood, through his time in the U.S. Marines, and into his boxing career where he not only fought in the ring but also for civil rights outside it. As a man who's lived the struggles of being Black in America, Wilson's voice stands as a testament to overcoming challenges, empowering others, and continuing the fight long after the bell rings."I'm sharing this story not just to reflect on my past, but to fuel the future of young people who feel like they don't have a voice," Wilson says. "My journey wasn't just about boxing-it was about fighting for change, for fairness, and for hope. Now, it's time to make sure the world hears this story in every way possible, from the pages of the book to the silver screen."With the growing success of the book, Wilson is taking the next steps to bring The Eighth Round: New Edition to life in cinemas. He's currently seeking grants, investments, and sponsorships to fund the film adaptation. Alongside traditional funding avenues, Wilson will launch an Indiegogo campaign to involve his supporters directly in making the movie a reality. Fans of the book and those who support its message of unity and resilience are encouraged to contribute and be part of this historic project.“This movie is about all of us, not just me. It's about the power of community, the power of fighting for what's right, and the power of never giving up, no matter how many rounds life throws at you,” says Wilson.How You Can HelpZeke Wilson is looking for financial backers, strategic partners, and individuals who are passionate about empowering marginalized voices in the media. Interested investors, sponsors, and contributors can reach out directly through the following channels:Website:Email: ...Buy the book: The Eighth Round: New EditionWith the power of community support, Wilson is poised to bring the story of The Eighth Round: New Edition to the silver screen, inspiring new generations to fight for justice, equality, and a better future.About Zeke WilsonZeke Wilson is a U.S. Marine veteran, civil rights activist, former boxer, and author. His career spans decades of dedication to improving the lives of others through his advocacy and hard-earned achievements in the ring and beyond. Wilson is committed to sharing his life's story to inspire change and empower future leaders to continue the fight for equality and justice.To learn more about Zeke and his story, watch here: Zeke on WSAV with Patty TurnerWatch a trailer for the film here: Promo TrailerFor media inquiries, interviews, and further information, please contact:Email: ...Website:

