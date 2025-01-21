World's First Marathon Of Humans And Humanoid Robots Held In China
China has announced plans to host the world's first race where
humans will compete alongside humanoid robots,
Azernews reports.
The marathon is scheduled for April and will take place in
Beijing's Daxing district.
According to reports, humanoid robots developed by companies
from around the world will participate in the race alongside 12,000
human runners.
This event is part of China's extensive program to advance
artificial intelligence and robotics. It also aims to strengthen
the country's position in the global technological race with the
United States, while addressing challenges such as an aging
population and a declining birth rate.
Robots from more than 20 companies will participate in the race.
Organizers have invited research institutes, robotics clubs, and
universities from around the globe to join. The key requirement for
developers is that the robots must resemble humans as closely as
possible. They should also be equipped with a mechanical structure
that enables them to walk or run on two legs (excluding the use of
wheels). The humanoids must be between 0.5 and 2 meters tall. Both
remotely controlled and fully autonomous robots are allowed to
participate, and battery replacements will be permitted during the
race.
The race will cover a distance of 21 kilometers, and the top
three finishers will receive prizes.
“This unique event, organized by the Beijing Economic and
Technological Development District, is expected to attract
companies, research institutes, robotics clubs, and universities
from around the world, all showcasing their advanced robotic
technologies,” the publication states.
This groundbreaking event is not only a celebration of
technological innovation but also an exciting step towards
integrating robotics into everyday life. The competition will offer
a platform to showcase the potential of humanoid robots in
real-world applications, which could have significant implications
for industries such as healthcare, logistics, and eldercare, as
robots take on more roles in an aging society.
