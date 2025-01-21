Infinity Learn By Sri Chaitanya Transforms Exam Preparation With Live JEE Main 2025 Analysis And Rank Predictor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 January 2025: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India's only Hybrid delivering outcome-based learning at scale, is thrilled to announce a live analysis of the JEE Main Exam 2025, from 22nd to 24th January, 2025 and January 28 and January 29, 2025.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, which will be conducted in two sessions. The first session for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day: the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



With over 1.2 mn learners appearing for JEE Main and only about 10,000 securing a seat at the prestigious IITs, the competition is fierce and unforgiving.



Key Features of Infinity Learn's Live Analysis:



· Analysis of the difficulty level of the paper



· Subject wise analysis



· Comparison with the last year paper



· Memory based questions and their solutions asked in the shift



· Difficulty level of the numerical questions asked in the examination



Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, the only hybrid EdTech dedicated to outcome-based learning, is poised to empower learners as they prepare for the upcoming JEE Main exams. This initiative underscores the platform's commitment to delivering real-time insights and advanced preparation strategies, ensuring learners are equipped for success.



The live analysis of both exam slots from January 22 to January 24, and then 28th and 29th 2025, can be accessed on Infinity Learn's JEE YouTube channel. Below are the YouTube links for each daily session:



