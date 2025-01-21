Shriners Children's Boston Educates Parents About Dangers Of Frostbite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Media-approved image of Dr. Robert Sheridan.

With record-low temperatures happening across the nation, Shriners Children's is educating people on the dangers of frostbite and how it can happen in minutes.

- Dr. Robert SheridanBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With periods of extreme cold and heavy snowfall a guarantee throughout the winter months, Shriners Children's Boston wants to remind parents about how to protect children and teens from getting frostbite.Frostbite occurs when the tissues of the skin and often deeper structures freeze due to prolonged exposure to cold, especially in below-freezing temperatures. It can happen during prolonged exposure to cold weather, or even after a few minutes in extremely low temperatures.Dr. Robert Sheridan with Shriners Children's Boston said babies and children are more likely to get frostbite than adults because their bodies lose heat up to four times faster. Cold winds also increase the possibility of frostbite because it takes body heat away from the skin more rapidly. Dr. Sheridan said children and teenagers may also not always recognize when they need to take a break from playing outside because thinking can be impaired by extreme cold.“The tricky thing about cold weather and frostbite is that when the body is exposed to very low temperatures, it tries to prevent heat loss by redirecting the blood away from the extremities such as fingers and toes,” said Dr. Sheridan.“At the same time, that change in blood flow may cause people to lose some awareness of how cold their fingers and toes have become. So children and teens, may think they're fine to stay outside in cold temperatures much longer than they should be. If kids are playing outside in extreme cold, then they should be coming inside every 15 minutes or so to take a break and warm up.”Dr. Sheridan said making sure children are adequately prepared for cold temperatures when they go outside is important. Children tend to get frostbite on their fingers and toes along with parts of their face, so making sure children have waterproof shoes, gloves, masks and clothing will help protect them.Early signs of frostbite include the skin turning from red to extremely pale, losing feeling in the affected areas and the skin feeling hard or firm. While frostnip, a less serious condition, can be cured by warming the child up inside, frostbite is considered a medical emergency and should be treated immediately.“Many people don't realize that frostbite is often treated in burn units and because Shriners Children's Boston is a nationally accredited burn care facility, this is an area of expertise,” said Dr. Sheridan.“And like all burns, the sooner your child receives care, the better their outcome will be.”For more information about cold weather tips and ways to avoid frostbite, go to Shriners Children's website at .About Shriners Children'sShriners Children's improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.###Cutline: Shriners Children's Boston Educates Parents about Dangers of Frostbite.

