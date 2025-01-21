Foreign Ministry Condoles Türkiye Over Fire Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Turkish and people over the of the fire in the city of Bolu, northwest of Türkiye, which claimed several lives and others.In a statement Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.