Foreign Ministry Condoles Türkiye Over Fire Victims

Foreign Ministry Condoles Türkiye Over Fire Victims
Date
1/21/2025 2:09:04 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Turkish government
and people over the victims
of the fire in the city of Bolu, northwest of Türkiye, which claimed several lives and injured
others.
In a statement Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
