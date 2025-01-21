عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Condoles Türkiye Over Fire Victims

Foreign Ministry Condoles Türkiye Over Fire Victims


1/21/2025 2:09:04 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Turkish government and people over the victims of the fire in the city of Bolu, northwest of Türkiye, which claimed several lives and injured others.
In a statement Tuesday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's sympathy and solidarity with the Turkish government and people, expressing its sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MENAFN21012025000117011021ID1109114212


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search