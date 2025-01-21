Porkrinds Reveals Dylan Stewart, South Carolina Freshman Edge Rusher, As The 2Nd Annual Crunch Time Hero Of The Year Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Dylan Stewart, this year's "Crunch Time Hero the Year" award winner. Next year's campaign will include the Archer Foundation, supported by Rudolph Foods.

Fans voted throughout the college football season for their favorite "Crunch Time Hero of the Week" to receive the crunchiest accolade in college football, the "Crunch Time Hero of the Year."

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PorkRinds , the nation's premiere "hub" for pork rind lovers everywhere and home to top brands like Southern Recipe pork rinds, announced Dylan Stewart, Freshman Defensive End from the University of South Carolina, as the winner of its 2nd annual "Crunch Time Hero of Year" Award. Stewart was named "Crunch Time Hero of the Year" via a fan vote on PorkRinds where fans selected their favorite "Crunch Time Hero" from the season's best "Crunch Time" weekly winners. The "Crunch Time Hero of the Week" campaign is designed to highlight outstanding football players during the regular college football season.

Stewart exemplified the characteristics of a Crunch Time Hero, earning the Week 1 "Crunch Time Hero of the Week" award and recorded 20 tackles in 2024 including 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, alongside three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

By winning this coveted "Crunch Time Hero of the Year" Award, Stewart will receive a trophy at a special check presentation where he will present the local Columbia, S.C., charity FoodShare South Carolina , a $5,000 donation check from Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds. New this year, the "Crunch Time Hero of the Year" will attend Radio Row with Rudolph Foods, preparing for the biggest game of the NFL Football season in New Orleans. PorkRinds sees this partnership as a unique opportunity to highlight the natural connection between pork rinds and football – because pigskins simply go with pig skins.

"Just like our "Crunch Time" players make game-winning decisions on the field, pork rinds are the best crunch time decision in the snack aisle," comments Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds. "The annual 'Crunch Time Hero of the Week' program is our celebration of hardworking players who make the crunch time plays to get the job done, and we couldn't be happier that Dylan Stewart was the fan favorite!'

Looking ahead to the " Crunch Time Hero of the Week Campaign" in 2025 , Rudolph Foods is expanding its charitable giving outreach by supporting the Archer Foundation. The charity's namesake, a 6-year-old boy named Archer, lost his life this year to DIPG. Archer's courageous battle with this condition and absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Rudolph Foods is proud to support Archer's legacy and love for football through inclusion in the 2025 Crunch Time Hero of the Week campaign.

About Rudolph Foods and PorkRinds

PorkRinds, a division of Rudolph Foods, is the e-commerce hub for pork rind aficionados everywhere. Created with the intention to help introduce pork rinds to the masses, PorkRinds offers a variety of pork rind brands that are naturally high in protein, low in carbohydrates and gluten free. For additional information and online ordering, visit

About FoodShare South Carolina:

FoodShare South Carolina's mission is to improve the well-being of South Carolinians by partnering with communities as they work to create opportunities that strengthen access to healthy, fresh produce. They believe access to fresh, affordable food should not be limited by where you live or how much you make. They're working to make it easier for families to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. Join us in the FoodShare South Carolina movement to ensure fresh, healthy food access for all, visit

About The Archer Foundation:

The mission of The Archer Foundation is to provide support and resources to families facing the challenges of DIPG/DMG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.) Their namesake, Archer, lost his life to DIPG at six years old. His battle, his courage and his absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Their vision is a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a child to DIPG/DMG, where innovative research leads to effective treatments, better prognoses, and ultimately, a cure for this disease. Learn more at

SOURCE Rudolph Foods

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED