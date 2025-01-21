CAE Included In Forbes' Canada's Best Employers 2025 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CAE has been awarded on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking provider. The award list was announced on January 21st, 2025, and can be viewed on the Forbes website .

Forbes and Statista selected Canada's Best Employers 2025 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 40,000 Canada-based employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 500 people within Canada. Over 900,000 employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations. Based on the results of the study, CAE is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2025!

"Being named one of Canada's Best Employers for 2025 by Forbes is a proud achievement for CAE," said Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief People and Sustainability Officer. "With our collaborative and inclusive culture, we empower our people to innovate and grow. Together, as one passionate team, we make the world safer, we delight our customers and ensure the success of all our stakeholders as a result."

CAE provides a comprehensive range of benefits aimed at supporting employee development, work-life harmony, and personal well-being. With flexible vacation policies, extended parental leave top-ups, as well as sabbaticals and professional development programs like leadership training and cross-team opportunities, CAE empowers employees to advance their careers while also addressing their personal needs.

Everyone is encouraged to contribute to CAE's success; employee resource groups play an active role in ensuring that all employees feel heard, accepted, included, and valued. These initiatives create a supportive workplace that prioritizes both professional achievement and personal fulfillment.

Recently, CAE was recognized with prestigious accolades, including being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People .

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY24 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report .

