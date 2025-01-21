Goodwillfinds Launches AI-Powered Customer Service Chatbot Named 'Gem'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering Exceptional Customer Support Through Innovative Technology, Gem is already handling over 60% of inbound contacts

- Matt Kaness, CEOWILMINGTON, NE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Goodwillfinds , a leading secondhand marketplace is excited to announce the launch of its new AI-powered customer service chatbot, Gem , developed in collaboration with OpenAI. This cutting-edge technology aims to provide faster, more efficient, and personalized customer support, enhancing the overall shopping experience for users across the platform.The new AI chatbot, Gem, leverages the power of OpenAI's advanced language models, making it capable of understanding and responding to a wide range of customer inquiries in real-time. Whether it's answering product-related questions, assisting with order status, offering help with returns, or providing general information about Goodwillfinds' mission and services, Gem is designed to deliver instant, 24/7 support.“At Goodwillfinds, our mission is to innovate thrift shopping with a purpose,” said Matt Kaness, CEO of Goodwillfinds.“By integrating OpenAI's innovative technology into our customer service operations, we can provide immediate, reliable, and helpful answers to our customers anytime they need assistance. With Gem, we're proud to deliver an intuitive, friendly, and always-available experience for our shopping community.” Gem continuously learns and improves, ensuring that it delivers more accurate and relevant answers with every interaction. Since its launch late last year, Gem now handles over 60% of inbound customer contacts.“Goodwillfinds enables consumers to thrift-shop Goodwills across the country from the convenience of your mobile device. We are committed to continuously improving the shopping experience through targeted applications of modern technological solutions,” added Matt Kaness.“This launch marks an important milestone on our roadmap in 2025 as we accelerate our expansion.”This press release was drafted by ChapGPT, and edited by humans.About GoodwillfindsGoodwillFinds eCommerce, Inc. (GWF) is a social enterprise comprising a re-commerce, AI-enabled technology platform and second-hand marketplace under brand license from Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Net proceeds from sales on GoodwillFinds directly benefit the communities from which the items were initially donated, fueling local programs for workforce development, job placement, and other social services.

