I AM LA'ron MUSIC DROPS HOT NEW CHRISTIAN HIP HOP SINGLE,“DO IT AGAIN”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Do it Again Project Cover

Photo - I am La'Ron Music

I AM LA'RON DROPS HOT NEW CHRISTIAN HIP HOP SINGLE,“DO IT AGAIN” FEATURING ADAM LAVELLE

- Hope Sheree

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- I am La'Ron Music, also known as La'Ron Carroll is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Do It Again," featuring Aaron Lavelle. This new track is a powerful anthem of resilience and determination, encouraging listeners to rise above challenges and embrace the endless possibilities that life offers. With its uplifting melody and inspiring lyrics, "Do It Again" serves as a reminder that no matter how many times life knocks us down, we have the strength within us to get back up and try again.

I am La'Ron Music believes that music has the power to heal and motivate. With this single, he aims to touch hearts worldwide, spreading a message of hope and perseverance. The collaboration with Aaron Lavelle adds a dynamic layer to the track, blending their unique styles to create a song that resonates with both new and longtime fans. As I am La'Ron Music continues his journey in the music industry, he remains committed to using his platform to inspire positive change and encourage others to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

"Do It Again" is not just a song; it's a call to action for everyone who needs a little push to keep moving forward. This hot new Christian Hip Hop anthem is available now across all digital and streaming platforms. Get ready to feel inspired and remember that, regardless of the challenges life throws your way, God is always present to remind you that He will“DO IT AGAIN!” Reach out to us today to arrange an interview with I am La'Ron Music and discover his remarkable story.

ABOUT I AM LA'RON MUSIC

La'Ron Carroll was born in Columbus, OH, and experienced a childhood marked by poverty. After enduring sexual molestation and narrowly escaping death in a drive-by shooting at the age of seven, his life was further challenged by his parents' struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He often came home from school to find an empty refrigerator and witness domestic violence. After being evicted, the family spent an entire winter in a hotel, where La'Ron would sleep in the bathtub with just a pillow and blanket. Ultimately, he was left behind and entered the foster care system, yet he remained resolute in his pursuit of success, largely due to a devoted foster parent who had faith in his potential. Although he felt damaged and broken, his relentless ambition to achieve his dreams drove him to conquer countless obstacles.

Despite his humble beginnings, his passion for sharing music led to collaborations with some of the industry's top names, including 50 Cent, Yō Gotti, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Young MA, DJ Envy, Juelz Santana, and many more. His music video has received international recognition on BET JAMS, sharing the spotlight with other multi-platinum artists. At the height of his career, I am La'Ron Music turned down a $1 million record deal from a leading secular label. He firmly believes he is meant for greatness, feeling divinely guided to use his talents for the Kingdom and to honor God. His album“Restoration” has achieved 1.3 million streams worldwide on Spotify independently, while his single“Signs” reached #16 on the top 50 Gospel radio charts alongside some of the biggest names in Christian music. Additionally, his album "Victorious (Deluxe)" peaked at #2 on the Gospel/Christian charts on iTunes.

I am La'Ron Music shows no indication of pausing as this is just the start of his journey. There is one thing I am La'Ron Music is absolutely confident about: God will "DO IT AGAIN". We are thrilled to announce that "Do It Again" featuring Aaron Lavelle is now available on all digital and streaming platforms. Show your support for I am La'Ron Music by grabbing your copy today!

Managed By DR Global Music Group

ADOH Marketing, LLC for Media & Marketing

+1 757-807-4449

Book at ...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.