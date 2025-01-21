TikTok suspicious about US flip-flop

(MENAFN) TikTok has warned that it will shut down its operations in the US on Sunday unless the outgoing Biden administration provides assurance that the will not face a nationwide ban. According to US law, Sunday marks the deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest its US operations or face restrictions.



In a statement on Saturday, TikTok expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity from both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice regarding the status of the platform. The company stated that without a definitive assurance, it would be forced to suspend its services on January 19.



This potential ban is linked to the 2024 Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which mandates ByteDance to sell its US operations by Sunday to avoid a nationwide shutdown. The law aims to address national security concerns over TikTok's alleged ties to China. TikTok has denied claims that Chinese ownership poses a risk, maintaining that it has never shared US user data with Beijing.



The US Supreme Court recently upheld the law, ruling that it does not violate the First Amendment. However, reports indicate that the Biden administration has deferred the decision on the ban to President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has hinted that a decision will come soon but needs more time to review the situation. TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is expected to attend Trump's inauguration and has expressed hope that a deal can be reached to prevent the shutdown. Trump's incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, has signaled that a 90-day extension could be possible if ByteDance finalizes a divestiture deal.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112435