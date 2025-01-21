Doubleline Round Table Prime 2025: Macro And Market Outlooks, Trade Ideas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth annual DoubleLine Round Table Prime debuted today on DoubleLine's YouTube , the first section covering participants' macroeconomic outlooks. The outlook section will post on Wednesday, ideas on Friday. Round Table Prime 2025 was recorded Jan. 9 in DoubleLine's downtown Los Angeles office.

Coming together for Round Table Prime are DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach, moderator DoubleLine Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman and "returning champions" James Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research; Danielle DiMartino Booth, Founder and Strategist of Quill Intelligence; and Charles Payne, CEO-Founder of Wall Street Strategies and Fox Business Anchor; and David Rosenberg, Founder and President of economic consultancy Rosenberg Research & Associates.

DoubleLine also recently posted on YouTube the replay of Mr. Gundlach's traditional new year's "Just Markets" webcast . Recorded Jan. 14, Mr. Gundlach works on the idea that society is undergoing profound change from patterns and trends that prevailed for decades. He identifies what he thinks are expensive and cheap asset classes – and expensive and cheap sectors within them. And he shares his ideas for allocating among those risk-opportunity sets and subsets.

