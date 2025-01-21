ZTE Named Global Leader In 5G FWA Innovation And Implementation By ABI Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763 / 000063 ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication solutions, has been recognized as the overall leader, top innovator, and top implementer in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE Vendor Competitive Assessment report released by ABI Research, a leading analysis organization.

This accolade underscores ZTE's dominance in the 5G FWA market, highlighting its pioneering technological advancements and exceptional implementation strategies. ZTE has maintained its position as the global leader in the 5G FWA & MBB market for four consecutive years. This success is driven by its expansive presence in over 160 countries, 49 overseas service centers, a comprehensive product portfolio catering to diverse user scenarios, and an unwavering commitment to technological innovation.

"Innovation and customer-centric implementation are at the core of ZTE's strategy," said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE Corporation and General Manager of Mobile Internet, ZTE Mobile Devices . "Our leadership in 5G FWA reflects our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, 5G-Advanced innovations, and Wi-Fi 7, to drive intelligent, seamless, and integrated connectivity for users worldwide."

ABI Research's 5G FWA CPE Vendor Competitive Assessment evaluated ten major 5G FWA CPE vendors based on innovation and implementation criteria. ZTE takes the top spot in both categories. According to ABI Research Industry Analyst Larbi Belkhit, "ZTE's success in creating a diverse portfolio that directly addresses customer needs and innovative use of AI for bandwidth utilization and high performance earned it the positions of Top Implementer and Top Innovator in our 5G FWA CPE Vendor Competitive Assessment ."

The report recognized ZTE's technological leadership with innovations such as the industry's first AI-powered full-stack FWA solution, dynamic bandwidth allocation, and advanced antenna technology, all of which enhance connectivity in low-signal environments. ZTE's diverse product portfolio, ranging from entry-level to flagship models and covering applications for individuals, homes, vehicles, and IoT solutions, along with its strong global partnerships, further solidified its position as the industry leader.

ZTE has consistently pushed the boundaries of 5G FWA technology, setting new benchmarks with products such as the ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5G-Advanced flagship FWA device, which delivers peak data rates of up to 19Gbps. The G5 Ultra is equipped with tri-band Wi-Fi 7, a 13dBi smart beam-switching antenna, AI-driven antenna systems, intelligent QoS management, and built-in AI voice control. These features provide exceptional connectivity for high-demand applications such as gaming, streaming, and remote work.

ZTE's implementation capabilities further solidify its market leadership. The company's 5G FWA solutions are deployed by over 150 operators across 35 countries, including key markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. Strategic partnerships with these operators have reinforced ZTE's reputation as a trusted partner. By catering to both consumer and enterprise segments, ZTE ensures its solutions address a wide range of connectivity needs.

Driving the Future of FWA with a New Product Philosophy: AI-Powered New GIS

Under its AI-powered new GIS product philosophy, ZTE integrates Green, Artificial intelligence, and Security into its 5G FWA solutions. This approach leverages advanced AI to optimize network performance by learning user behavior, improving bandwidth efficiency by 20%, and reducing congestion by 30%. ZTE's solutions also prioritize user safety with real-time AI-based threat detection and features like Child Guardianship, ensuring a safer online experience for families. The AI-based Smart Cloud Platform enhances operational efficiency by enabling remote device management, minimizing the need for on-site support. Additionally, ZTE's proprietary AI-powered Super Antenna boosts network speed and reliability, even in weak-signal environments, setting a new benchmark in FWA performance.

ZTE's recognition underscores its dedication to advancing 5G technology through continuous innovation and market-leading implementation. With nearly two decades of expertise, ZTE is committed to delivering smarter, more efficient networks, driving digital inclusion, and shaping the future of global connectivity.

