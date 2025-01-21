President Donald Trump sworn in for second term in office

(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald was sworn in for his second term in office, marking a significant change in the US that is expected to have a profound impact on both American society and the global stage.



"The golden age of America begins right now," shortly after taking the oath of office, Trump spoke during a ceremony held in the Capitol Rotunda, marking the first time since 1985—when Ronald Reagan moved the event indoors due to extremely cold temperatures.



"We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism, our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable. America will be respected again and admired again, including by people of religion, faith and good will. We will be prosperous. We will be proud, we will be strong, and we will win like never before. We will not be conquered, we will not be intimidated, we will not be broken, and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation," Trump further mentioned.



In a notable break from tradition, Trump did not place his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office. The reason for this departure remains unclear.



Trump stated that his November 5 electoral win "is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy. And indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over." Trump added that he "was saved by God to make America great again," indicating the assassination attempt in July that resulted in the death of a rallygoer and left the president injured.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111688